Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHV stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

