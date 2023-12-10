Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 1,521,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

