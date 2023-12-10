Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.