Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.23 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Secret has a market cap of $10.23 million and $944.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00125571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00036687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023654 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 430.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,265.03 or 1.60173548 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0035635 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,572.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

