Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 65,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 396,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Sharps Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSS. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

