Shell (LON:SHEL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,525.50 ($31.90) and last traded at GBX 2,520.50 ($31.84). 6,331,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,153,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,481 ($31.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,999.36 ($37.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,631.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,476.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is 3,194.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

