Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 571,984 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $276,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. 7,457,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

