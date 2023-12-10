Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

