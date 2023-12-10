Shopify (TSE:SHO) Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.
