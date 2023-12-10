Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 5.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 7.47% of Simon Property Group worth $2,821,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,642. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.