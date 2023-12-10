Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

SKE opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.22. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). Equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

