Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
SKE opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.22. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). Equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
