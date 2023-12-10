Slagle Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,587 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

