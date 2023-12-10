SLC Agrícola Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 14th (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

Shares of SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.