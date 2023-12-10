Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

