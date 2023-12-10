SOLVE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $310,288.82 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $310,288.82 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

