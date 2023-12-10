Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.51. 427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Sow Good Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 169.89% and a negative return on equity of 504.40%.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

