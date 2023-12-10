S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $415.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average of $387.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

