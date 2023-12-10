Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Crane Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CR opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $110.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

