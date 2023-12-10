Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SPHR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. Research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.