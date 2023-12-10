Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stake Reduced by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $75,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

