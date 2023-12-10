Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stake Lifted by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,934 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises about 4.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 9.79% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 99,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 290,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 1,418,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $360,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

