Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Purchased by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr comprises approximately 6.4% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 3.65% of Sprinklr worth $135,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,503 shares of company stock worth $11,548,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 7,165,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.