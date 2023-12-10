Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 1,307,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 797,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

