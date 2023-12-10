Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.08.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE STN opened at C$105.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1757504 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.