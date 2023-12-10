Status (SNT) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $175.68 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,835.77 or 1.00037546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

