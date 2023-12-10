Stephens Cuts America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $83.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $135.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $127.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $386.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.58.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

