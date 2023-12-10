StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after buying an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,316,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

