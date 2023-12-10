StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

