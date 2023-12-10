StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

