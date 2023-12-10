StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
