StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

