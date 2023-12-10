StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

