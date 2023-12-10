StockNews.com Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

