StockNews.com Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

