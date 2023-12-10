StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

SVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39.

In other news, Director Benjamin Harris bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00. In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 85,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$383,601.77. Also, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

