Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.30 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $175.80 million and $30.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.38 or 0.05375268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,138,695 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.