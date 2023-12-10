Substratum 1-Day Volume Hits $178.63 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $178.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 63.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023972 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

