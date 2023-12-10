Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,034,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 428,421 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $382,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 5,660,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,373. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

