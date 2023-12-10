Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

