Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNV. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

