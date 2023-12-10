Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,958 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.23% of Tapestry worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

