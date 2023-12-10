Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 8.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.53% of Targa Resources worth $89,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 638.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 169,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 146,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $86.56. 1,204,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

