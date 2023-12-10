Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
