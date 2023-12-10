Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TISI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

