Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $231.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.32. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

