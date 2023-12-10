Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,244 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

