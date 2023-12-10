Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $450.90 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $450.90 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002552 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,822,385,349,181 coins and its circulating supply is 5,833,662,802,474 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

