Terra Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Terra has a market capitalization of $626.98 million and $205.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002176 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 600,785,585 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

