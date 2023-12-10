Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9,103.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. 4,732,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,287. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

