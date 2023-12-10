TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) vs. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Head to Head Survey

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TFI International and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TFI International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 2 10 7 0 2.26

Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus price target of $395.47, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Old Dominion Freight Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Dominion Freight Line is more favorable than TFI International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFI International and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 21.16% 32.45% 24.72%

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFI International and Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 193.78 Old Dominion Freight Line $6.26 billion 6.44 $1.38 billion $11.24 32.87

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Old Dominion Freight Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats TFI International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 11,274 tractors, 31,252 linehaul trailers, and 14,315 pickup and delivery trailers; 44 fleet maintenance centers; and 255 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.