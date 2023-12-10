Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.41

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.41 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.25 ($0.28). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 399 shares.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

