Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

LON:THS opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.01 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.91. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.40).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

