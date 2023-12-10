Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock.
Tharisa Stock Performance
LON:THS opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.01 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.91. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.40).
About Tharisa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.